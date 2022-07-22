Making memories with Malti! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have given glimpses at life with their daughter since her arrival.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced Malti’s birth via Instagram in January 2022. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the pair wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The Bollywood star and the “Lovebug” crooner kept their family plans under wraps before their baby girl was born. However, Chopra Jonas teased to Vanity Fair weeks before becoming a mom that she hoped to have a big brood one day.

“[Kids are] a big part of our desire for the future,” she told the outlet. “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens. … My priority has always been the next job. I’m a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance. I’m craving my family life. I’m craving being able to do things for the soul that I didn’t do because I was just ‘blinders on’ and working.”

Months later, the twosome revealed that their daughter spent 100 days in the NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the Quantico alum wrote via Instagram in May 2022. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

Neither Chopra Jonas nor the “Jealous” singer described the specifics of Malti’s hospital stay, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly the pair are grateful to have their “little fighter” home. “These past few months have been heart-wrenching but both parents did not give up hope and remained optimistic,” the insider revealed in May 2022. “Nick and Priyanka feel blessed and have been appreciative of everyone’s outpour of love and support during this time.”

After a stressful introduction to parenthood, Jonas and the Baywatch star are ready to enjoy each moment with their daughter. “They can’t wait to spoil Malti and start this new chapter of their lives as parents,” the source told Us. “Malti has certainly brought Nick and Priyanka closer, especially going through parenthood for the first time and being by each other’s side day in and day out.”

