Birthday Squad Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Turning 40 With Daughter Malti

So much love! Priyanka Chopra Jonas rang in her 40th birthday just days after her and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti, hit her sixth month mark.

“Just a girl and her birthday squad! ✨,” the Quantico alum captioned a series of party pictures via Instagram on Friday, July 22. “So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far).”

The Indian actress toasted to the big 4-0 by jetting off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her husband, 29, their baby girl and her extended family. Amid their vacation, Chopra Jonas and the Kingdom alum also honored Malti, who turned 6 months old on June 15.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter in January via surrogate, dressed Malti up in a “6 Month” dress with tulle skirt and pom-pom detailing to mark the occasion. They then posed for a family photo where the Jonas Brothers member held a mini cake that read, “Happy 6 Month B-Day MM.”

The trio was all smiles as they soaked up the sun alongside the rest of Chopra Jonas’ party crew. (The tropical getaway included beach excursions, pool days and nights out dancing.)

“The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my ♥️ @nickjonas,” the Baywatch actress continued on Friday. “Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday … you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl.”

The Citadel star then thanked her fans for all of the “birthday love” she received this year. “The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special,” she added. “Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed ❤️.”

The former Disney Channel star, for his part, shared a few PDA-filled snaps on the beach as he paid homage to his wife on her special day.

“Happiest birthday to my ❤️ the jewel of July,” Jonas wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 18. “So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra.”

The duo, who tied the knot in 2018, have been keeping a low profile since becoming parents earlier this year. However, after Malti was safely out of the NICU following a 100-day stay, Chopra Jonas gave insight into the first few months as mom and dad to their little one.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” the Matrix Resurrections actress wrote via social media in May, revealing the first look at baby Malti.

She added: “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Scroll down for an inside look at Chopra Jonas’s birthday festivities: