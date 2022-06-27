Time to unwind. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoyed a romantic getaway to Turks and Caicos just over one month after welcoming daughter Malti home from the ICU.

The Quantico alum, 39, shared several photos from their vacation via Instagram on Sunday, June 26, along with the emoji-filled caption, “💋❤️🙏🏽.” Alongside a snapshot of Chopra Jonas kissing the “Sucker” singer, 29, on the cheek, she added the hashtags “#islandgirl” and “#photodump.” During their trip, the couple relaxed on a yacht and lounged by the pool in the moonlight in addition to spending time on the beach, which the Unfinished author chronicled in her post.

In one video, Chopra Jonas floated in the ocean and in another, she walked along the shore, enjoying the water. The former Bollywood star’s post also included a picture of her and her beau hugging while they grinned in the sunshine.

The new parents, who welcomed a baby girl via surrogate in January, revealed last month that their daughter spent months in the ICU after her birth. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Chopra Jonas wrote via Instagram in May. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

Though she didn’t share any details about Malti’s health struggles, the Baywatch actress share her and Nick’s relief at finally having the little one home with them. “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

In an Instagram post of his own, the singer gushed over Chopra Jonas on her first Mother’s Day. “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness,” he wrote at the time. “I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

Despite their stressful introduction to parenthood, a source told Us Weekly in May that the couple “couldn’t be happier” to become a family of three. “These past few months have been heart-wrenching but both parents did not give up hope and remained optimistic,” the insider continued, adding that the twosome couldn’t wait to spoil their “little fighter” and start their “new chapter” as parents. “Nick and Priyanka feel blessed and have been appreciative of everyone’s outpour of love and support during this time.”

The source continued: “Malti has certainly brought Nick and Priyanka closer, especially going through parenthood for the first time and being by each other’s side day in and day out. Their daughter is just going to get stronger from here on out.”

One week later, the Kingdom alum joked about all of the unsolicited advice he had received from well-meaning friends and family after sharing Malti’s experience. “It turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist,” he joked during a May appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “All these PhDs I didn’t know they had.”

