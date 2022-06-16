All the Chopra ladies! Nearly one month after Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas brought their newborn daughter home from the NICU, the Quantico alum has shared a sweet look at her life as a new mother.

“Happiest birthday Mama,” Chopra Jonas, 29, captioned a Thursday, June 16, Instagram photo to celebrate her mother, Dr. Madhu Akhouri Chopra. “May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani.”

In the social media upload, the Baywatch actress posed alongside the family matriarch, who held the infant, now 5 months.

Chopra Jonas and the 29-year-old Jonas Brothers performer — who wed in 2018 — announced earlier this year that they welcomed their first child via gestational carrier.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple wrote in a January Instagram statement. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Following their little girl’s birth, the twosome revealed last month that she had just returned home after spending more than 100 days in a newborn intensive care unit (NICU).

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the Unfinished author wrote via Instagram at the time. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

She continued: “We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

A source later told Us Weekly that the India native and her spouse were overjoyed with their little one’s progress.

“Nick and Priyanka could not be happier to have their little girl at home with them,” the insider told Us exclusively in May, calling Malti a “little fighter” and a “miracle” amid the challenges. “These past few months have been heart-wrenching but both parents did not give up hope and remained optimistic. Nick and Priyanka feel blessed and have been appreciative of everyone’s outpour of love and support during this time.”

