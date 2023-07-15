Princess Kate is back at Wimbledon with a subtle sartorial nod to the tennis game itself.

The Princess of Wales, 41, stunned in a yellow-green number by Self Portrait on Saturday, July 15, wearing a tweed jacket and a matching flowy skirt. The green hue even perfectly matched a tennis ball. Kate coordinated her game-appropriate look with a pair of pearl earrings and a beige handbag.

During the occasion, Kate — who is the royal patron of the tennis championship — watched the final for the women’s single event at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, in which Markéta Vondroušová proved victorious over Ons Jabeur.

Kate previously attended Wimbledon matches on July 4, where she sat in the Royal Box with tennis icon Roger Federer. Kate also opted for green then, choosing a mint-colored blazer for the outing.

“[Wimbledon] inspires young people, including myself. Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking, ‘Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket,” she previously confessed about the tournament during the June 2017 BBC One documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon. “Sadly, not the same results.”

