Princess Kate reunited with her pal Roger Federer to enjoy the opening match at Wimbledon on Tuesday, July 4.

The Princess of Wales, 41, was all smiles at the prestigious British tennis tournament, making a statement in a mint green blazer while sitting in the Royal Box alongside the eight-time Wimbledon winner, 41.

Kate recently teamed up with Federer for an impromptu tennis match ahead of the championship. The duo were joined by local ball boys and girls last month to show off their skills on the court following the athlete’s retirement from the game.

“The unsung heroes of @wimbledon,” a post on Kate and Federer’s individual Instagram accounts read alongside a video of them on the field in June. “The skill and dedication of the Ball Boys and Girls help make The Championships so special. They certainly taught us a few things!”

Kate, who shares kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William, went on to say that she was impressed by the young talent training for Wimbledon’s big event.

“To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that is put into the training and making sure this goes well on the day for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon … Yeah it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes,” the royal shared in a clip, which was released via YouTube at the time.

During her game with Federer, Kate surprised the tennis icon when she caught the ball with one hand. “Are you allowed to do that?” he asked a ball girl before the duchess chimed in, “Oh wait, are you allowed to do that? That’s a good question.”

Federer noted that in Australia players “would catch” the ball but it is not regulation at Wimbledon.

“Yeah, you’re not meant to catch it,” the ball girl named Mollie explained to the duo. “You’re meant to let it bounce and then catch it, but good catch.”

Kate has previously opened up about being a fan of the sport — and of Federer — before becoming a patron of the organization in May 2016. (The mom of three, who took over for the late Queen Elizabeth II, also serves as the patron for the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union.)

“Roger is my mother’s heartthrob,” Kate shared in the 2017 BBC One documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon. “I don’t think she will mind me saying that. I think he probably knows that too. I was really taken by [Andre] Agassi and [Pete] Sampras, [Goran] Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories. … [Wimbledon] inspires young people, including myself. Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking, ‘Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket. Sadly, not the same results.”

