Taking it to the court! Celebrities from all over the world flock to the U.K. every year to watch the annual Wimbledon tennis championships, including Duchess Kate, Emma Watson and Beyoncé.

The British royal family is a staple at the London-based sporting event, dating back to 1907 when King George V and Queen Mary attended the games. The Duchess of Cambridge has taken in matches at the famous venue solo, as she did in July 2021, as well as with family, including husband Prince William and sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Kate’s parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, along with her siblings, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton, have been spotted taking in a game over the years as well.

As the oldest tennis tournament in the world, Wimbledon is steeped in history — including its traditional dessert of strawberries and cream and Pimm’s Cup drinks available throughout the venue. The high-profile matches, tasty treats and stylish celebrity sightings have kept the stands crowded year after year.

After taking a year off in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, David Beckham, Eddie Redmayne and Pete Davidson were among the many stars in attendance in the summer of 2021.

The Saturday Night Live star packed on the PDA with girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor while watching a match on July 3, while Redmayne attended with his wife, Hannah Bagshawe.

Kate, for her part, returned to the arena in July 2021 as both a spectator and a worker. She helped the pastry chef on the premises make some of the strawberry desserts offered at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club before sitting center court.

Two years prior, Claire Foy was spotted at the tournament as was Maisie Williams. Hugh Grant, who is another Wimbledon staple, is known for making the sporting event into a date with his wife, Anna Eberstein.

American stars can also be seen in London cheering on the biggest names in the sport, including Serena Williams, who has won seven Wimbledon trophies.

Power couples such as Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake as well as Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been photographed in the stands in the past.

Scroll down to see which A-listers have taken in a match at Wimbledon through the years: