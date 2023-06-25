Princess Kate teamed up with Roger Federer for an impromptu tennis match ahead of the Wimbledon championship.

In a YouTube video shared by the tennis competition on Saturday, June 24, the Princess of Wales, 41, met with Federer, also 41, on the field. The duo were joined by local ball boys and girls, who showed them a few tricks.

“The unsung heroes of @wimbledon,” a joint post on Kate and the tennis icon’s Instagram account read later on Saturday. “The skill and dedication of the Ball Boys and Girls help make The Championships so special. They certainly taught us a few things!”

During one moment of Federer’s serve, Kate — who is the current patron of the Wimbledon Tennis Club — caught the ball with one hand.

“Are you allowed to do that?” he posited to ball girl Mollie before the Duchess of Cornwall chimed in. “Oh wait, are you allowed to do that?” she asked. “That’s a good question.”

Federer, in turn, pointed out that in Australia “they would catch it,” but it is not regulation at Wimbledon.

“Yeah, you’re not meant to catch it,” Mollie told the pair. “You’re meant to let it bounce and then catch it, but good catch.”

The annual tennis championships will take place at the England stadium beginning on Wednesday, July 3. It will conclude nearly two weeks later on Sunday, July 16.

The Duchess of Cambridge — who shares three children with husband Prince William — showed off her sporty side during the pre-tournament outing and wore her tennis whites with a high ponytail. Kate even tried out a few training exercises of tossing tennis balls before picking up a racket herself.

Kate — who has watched many Wimbledon matches from the royal box, including the 2022 contest where she brought son Prince George — became the organization’s patron in May 2016 when she took over for Queen Elizabeth II. The duchess also serves as the patron for the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Kate grew up as a fan of the sport and specifically of Federer long before receiving her patronages.

“Roger is my mother’s heartthrob,” Kate gushed in the June 2017 BBC One documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon. “I don’t think she will mind me saying that. I think he probably knows that too.”

She added: “I was really taken by [Andre] Agassi and [Pete] Sampras, [Goran] Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memories. … [Wimbledon] inspires young people, including myself. Every time Wimbledon is on I am thinking, ‘Yes, I could do the same’ and get out the racket. Sadly, not the same results.”

