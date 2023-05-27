A talented bunch! Prince William, Princess Kate and more members of the royal family have an array of special skills in their arsenals.

The Princess of Wales — who married William in April 2011 — is a beautiful pianist after taking classes during childhood.

“Kate came for lessons when she was about 10 or 11, until she was 13, about 1993 to 1995,” her former instructor, Daniel Nicholl, recalled to the U.K.’s Evening Standard in April 2012. “She was absolutely lovely, a really delightful person to teach the piano.”

He added at the time: “[Kate and siblings James and Pippa Middleton] were just absolutely lovely people, normal piano pupils. … I don’t think anyone would say she was going to be a concert pianist, but she was good at it, she always did everything she was told.”

The Duchess of Cambridge then showcased her musical skills during her Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert in December 2021. Kate had teamed up with Tom Walker to perform his song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here” for the BBC broadcast. Nearly two years later, the duchess tickled the ivories once again when she performed with Eurovision 2022 winner Kalush for a new arrangement of their winning “Stefania” track.

Kate’s husband, the Prince of Wales, is equally talented. During one of the couple’s public engagements in Galway, Ireland, William revealed that he could juggle. During the March 2020 outing, the duke surprised his wife when he expertly balanced three balls in the routine.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Prince William might just have what it takes to represent Galway 2020 Capital of Culture,” the Irish Foreign Ministry tweeted at the time, referencing the name of the event that the couple were checking out during their visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall’s three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — also have an array of special skills. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022 that Charlotte, for her part, loved acrobats and acting. “Whenever she gets a chance, she’ll put on a performance,” the insider noted at the time.

Nearly one year earlier, William had revealed the music that his children liked to listen and dance to around the house.

“Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning,” the University of St Andrews grad said during the “Time to Walk” finale of the Apple Fitness+ series. “And I have to, now, basically prioritize that one day someone does this one and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamor for the music.”

In particular, Charlotte is a fan of Shakira’s “Waka Waka,” and enjoys grooving to the beat.

“There’s a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up,” William explained during the December 2021 episode. “Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing. It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing.”

Scroll below to find out the royals’ hidden talents: