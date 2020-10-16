Spilling the royal tea! Prince William shared that one of his weaknesses happens to be Duchess Kate‘s secret talent.

William and Kate, both 38, virtually reunited with students and teachers at Islamabad Model College for Girls one year after their five-day trip to Pakistan. The pair got reacquainted with the group while playing a game of Pictionary in a video shared by the Kensington Royal Instagram on Friday, October 16.

One student drew a person with a cake, which caused the Duchess of Cambridge to incorrectly guess a wedding. Willam and Kate both got the answer right when they guessed a birthday. As the game went on, the Eton College graduate appeared to have some trouble seeing the drawings as he squinted at the screen.

“I’m getting closer and closer to the camera,” he said with a laugh.

Later, a student asked the couple if they enjoy drawing. “Yes, definitely, we both like a little bit of drawing. Catherine is very good, I’m really bad,” William replied, to which Kate added, “You don’t practice enough!”

Kate also praised the teachers for doing an “amazing job” taking care of students during the coronavirus pandemic. “You are a real lifeline for families out there,” she said.

The twosome have kept up with their royal duties amid the global health crisis through virtual meetings and socially distanced visits. William and Kate’s outreach hasn’t just been limited to humans. Earlier this month, they made a special video call to a koala in Australia who is recovering after wildfires hit the area.

The duo — who are the parents of Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — have been leaning on each other as they take on their royal duties. The Duke of Cambridge has been especially grateful to have his partner by his side.

“He’s relieved to have Kate to depend on and refers to her as his better half,” a source told Us Weekly in August. “Their approach to everything is similar — they embody that ‘Keep calm and carry on’ mentality, choosing to focus on positives when things get tough.”

Queen Elizabeth II has also appreciated having Kate’s support amid the pandemic. “These are strange times for everyone, senior royals included, and having Kate as her rock has made it so much easier for the queen to adapt to her new life at Windsor,” the insider added. “More than anything, knowing she can rely on Kate and Prince William to handle matters in her absence is the greatest comfort she could ask for.”