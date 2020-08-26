As Queen Elizabeth II continues to reign from Windsor Castle amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 94-year-old monarch learned she can depend on Duchess Kate to keep things running smoothly from Kensington Palace, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“These are strange times for everyone, senior royals included, and having Kate as her rock has made it so much easier for the queen to adapt to her new life at Windsor,” the source tells Us. “More than anything, knowing she can rely on Kate and Prince William to handle matters in her absence is the greatest comfort she could ask for.”

The insider adds that Kate, 38, isn’t afraid to ask the queen for advice.

“Her Majesty sees the Cambridges as the future of the monarchy and trusts Kate and William’s judgment implicitly,” the source explains. “Kate asks for advice about speeches she’s due to make, whom she can depend on most within the palace and protocol dos and don’ts. The queen’s more than happy to impart her wisdom — she’s proud to be Catherine’s go-to adviser about royal life.”

William, 38, is also impressed with his wife, according to the source.

“He’s relieved to have Kate to depend on and refers to her as his better half,” the source says. “Their approach to everything is similar — they embody that ‘Keep calm and carry on’ mentality, choosing to focus on positives when things get tough.”

The prince and Kate tied the knot in 2011. They share sons Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 2, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 5.

The source concludes, “Kate’s a genius at stepping back, breathing deeply and then approaching any difficulty with a level head.”

