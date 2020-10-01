This is what 2020 has been missing! Prince William and Duchess Kate made a special video call to a koala in Australia who is recovering after wildfires hit the area earlier this year.

The couple seemed eager to meet Grace and wildlife park owner Dana Mitchell. “Oh, look!” Kate, 38, said in an Instagram video shared on Thursday, October 1. “So sweet. She’s so cute.”

William, 38, then chimed in, “She looks very well looked after. Grace looks like she has a very nice life there.”

Mitchell divulged more about Grace to the royals. “She came in about a month ago now, and she’s gaining weight pretty well and loves her bottle and pretty much just sleeps all the time,” she explained, elaborating on the efforts to reintroduce rescued animals into the wild after the January disaster.

William and Kate spent time talking with various people affected by the incident. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard from local business owners and first responders from Kangaroo Island a small community off the south of Australia, who were impacted by devastating bushfires earlier this year,” the Instagram caption read. “Not only have they had to rebuild their lives from the wildfires, but they also had to manage to the spread of COVID-19, which has hugely impacted their desire [to] get back to a normal life.”

The post concluded that the bushfires “caused significant damage to residents’ homes, livelihoods, along with thousands of animals and their habitats.” Yet, those affected have not let the issues they face stop them from reaching out. “Its residents, joined by our friend Grace, have shown an incredible community spirit and continue to provide support to those in need.”

William and Kate have largely stayed holed up during the coronavirus pandemic, instead video-calling organizations and individuals. However, the duo, who are parents of Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, have slowly begun making appearances again in recent months.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have become go-to sources of support for Queen Elizabeth II during the global health crisis. “These are strange times for everyone, senior royals included, and having Kate as her rock has made it so much easier for the queen to adapt to her new life at Windsor,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “More than anything, knowing she can rely on Kate and Prince William to handle matters in her absence is the greatest comfort she could ask for.”

Furthermore, William and Kate tackle their royal duties as a team. “He’s relieved to have Kate to depend on and refers to her as his better half,” the insider added. “Their approach to everything is similar — they embody that ‘Keep calm and carry on’ mentality, choosing to focus on positives when things get tough.”