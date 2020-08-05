Safety first! Duchess Kate stepped out in a face mask to attend an event in the U.K. for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, was spotted wearing a floral-printed face covering on Tuesday, August 4, at the Baby Basics UK headquarters in Sheffield, England. The mother of three’s protective mask popped against her white, short-sleeved dress and gray heels.

While meeting with some of the staff at Bay Basics UK, which is a volunteer project that gives to families who are struggling to support their newborns, the duchess kept the reusable mask on. She was photographed with it off while unloading boxes outside, where she also sported an apron from the organization.

The royal, who has previously attended events with social distancing requirements in place, also met with families at the site and listened to their stories.

“We are honoured to announce The Duchess of Cambridge is supporting baby banks and vulnerable families across the UK by launching a new initiative with us today,” the organization wrote on their website on Tuesday.

Kate’s trip to Sheffield was part of the duchess’ efforts to give back to the vulnerable families with new babies nationwide.

“The Duchess of Cambridge has brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK,” the Kensington Royal Instagram page announced on Tuesday. “The Duchess helped unpack donations at Baby Basics UK in Sheffield before talking to parents about how baby banks have provided them with invaluable support when they have needed it most.”

Kate previously visited Baby Basics West Norfolk location, where she “packed up Moses baskets with supplies” the charity noted on its website.

The duchess admitted on Tuesday that she cried after returning home from her previous trip to a baby bank.

“It can get very emotional,” she said. “I remember a couple of the families I met from King’s Lynn and I went home and literally burst into tears, their stories were so moving. The struggles they have gone through, the bravery they have shown … in extraordinary circumstances. Helping their families through extraordinary times.”

The future queen, who has also been seen alongside Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, applauding carers and front-line workers delivering food to the needy, also mentioned the positive acts she’s seen during this time.

“It’s been wonderful during lockdown, hasn’t it? About the way everyone has been busy knitting away, and actually it is those small volunteering acts that everyone can contribute to, that make such a difference,” she said. “That inter-generational support system has been amazing. Knowing that you can make such a big difference to another family is wonderful.”

