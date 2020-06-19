Back in action! Duchess Kate stepped out to attend her first public solo engagement since quarantine began globally.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, paid a visit to Fakenham Garden Centre in Hempton, England, on Thursday, June 18. The facility is near her Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where she and husband Prince William have sheltered with their three children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During her visit, she met with the garden center’s owners and spoke with staff members. Kate also learned about the new protective measures the facility is enforcing to keep customers safe during their visits.

That same day, Kate made a virtual appearance with the Oak National Academy to discuss how self-isolation can affect one’s well-being. She even admitted that being quarantined has not been smooth sailing for her and her family.

“We all have our ups and downs, especially when things change in our lives as they have in so many ways recently,” she explained. “This can cause us to have a huge range of different feelings. Sometimes these feelings may be good, but sometimes they may be uncomfortable, and we feel worried, angry or upset. Being unable to see your friends or spend time with your family will undoubtedly be frustrating for you, just as it is for them.”

The royal said that it’s “been a really difficult time for us all” before adding, “But it’s important to know that these feelings and frustrations are totally normal, and that they won’t last forever.”

William, meanwhile, also made a solo visit of his own on Thursday to Smiths the Bakers. The 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge learned about how family-run businesses were impacted by restrictions implemented amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Kate previously expressed how “hard” it’s been to explain what the coronavirus pandemic is to eldest children Prince George, 6, and daughter, Princess Charlotte, 5. However, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that she’s found creative ways to keep her children entertained while at home.

“Kate bakes and decorates cakes with the kids [on] the weekend to keep them entertained. The kitchen is always a complete mess by the end of it, but it’s all part of the fun — that’s how Kate sees it,” the insider said of Kate, who also shares son Prince Louis, 2, with William. “They also enjoy gardening together and planting seeds.”

