Finding the right words. Duchess Kate is struggling to get her and Prince William’s three children to understand why they’re quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s hard to explain to a 5 and nearly 6 or 7-year-old what’s going on,” the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, told ITV’s This Morning on Thursday, May 7, of her eldest son, Prince George, 6, and daughter, Princess Charlotte, 5. “It’s really hard. We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now.”

That communication has been “really great,” Kate gushed to the outlet, explaining, “We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that, and in some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before but it is difficult.”

She and the Duke of Cambridge, 37, who also share their 2-year-old son, Prince Louis, are homeschooling their eldest two children amid the COVID-19 spread.

“George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects,” Kate revealed. “Making spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work.”

Last month, the royal couple admitted that they kept their kids in school during the spring holidays. “Don’t tell the children,” Kate joked to the BBC in April. “I feel very mean.”

William went on to say at the time that homeschooling had been “fun,” and his wife agreed that their brood was having “a lovely time” with it.

“I don’t know how they get it done honestly,” she explained of their stamina. “You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake [and] you get to the end of the day. It’s amazing how much they can cram into a day, that’s for sure.”

Louis and Charlotte both celebrated their birthdays from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, on April 23 and May 2, respectively.

“George and Charlotte have made their own cute birthday cards for Louis, and the family will give him their gifts when he wakes up,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of their youngest royal’s big day. “Of course, they’ve got him a cake. Louis’ favorite song is ‘Happy Birthday.’”