Duchess Kate Shares Precious Photo of Princess Charlotte on Her Birthday

Cuteness overload! Duchess Kate and Prince William celebrated their daughter Princess Charlotte‘s 5th birthday by posting a portrait of the young royal — taken by the duchess herself.

The Kensington Royal Instagram account shared a photo of Charlotte on Saturday, May 2, wearing a polka dot dress and holding a bag of white roses.

“Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday,” the caption read. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April.”

One day earlier, the Instagram account posted four new photographs of Charlotte taken by Kate, 38, as the royal family packed and delivered food packages to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate — who also shares Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 2, with William, 37 — opened up that she struggles with mom guilt with her three children in February.

“Yes absolutely — and anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying! Yep — all the time, yep,” she said in an interview with the “Happy Mum Happy Baby” podcast. “And you know even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here — George and Charlotte were like ‘Mommy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?’”

Kate explained, “But no, it’s a constant challenge. You hear it time and time again from moms, even moms who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life … and always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby!”

An insider told Us Weekly in December 2019 that each of the three children have their own distinct personalities. Charlotte, for her part, is “a bit of a tomboy and loves climbing and sports,” the source noted.

“They get along the majority of the time,” the source said at the time of the royal kids. “Charlotte’s extremely confident and loves attention, whereas George is more reserved, although he is starting to come out of his shell. George is always looking out for his younger brother and sister and is already showing traits of making an excellent leader. [Louis is] a real mommy’s boy.”

The insider added, “Although Charlotte’s much bossier than George, she looks up to him. They squabble over small things like toys.”