A cute mix-up! Prince William had trouble telling himself and daughter Princess Charlotte apart while looking at childhood photos of the royals.

The Duke of Cambridge, 37, and Duchess Kate were presented with cupcakes that featured pics of the couple throughout their lives during a visit to Khidmat Centre on Wednesday, January 15. The display included shots from their childhoods and their April 2011 wedding, as well as photos with Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 20 months.

“Is that me?” William asked while pointing at one photo from his time as a kid. “Because that looks just like Charlotte. That is incredible.”

Kate, 38, agreed, noting: “It looks so much like Charlotte.”

The outing marked the duo’s first joint royal engagement since Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. William alluded to the brood’s drama while discussing obstacles in life. “It’s sometimes trying to get people to understand that it’s OK to have these challenges,” he said on Wednesday. “We just need to deal with them and we need to move forward rather than just be stuck in paralysis and pretend they don’t happen.”

The duke mentioned that it is “really crucial” to collaborate on solutions for problems within a community. “If we can replicate that more in this country, then that can only be for good, bringing everyone together,” he explained. “Which is slightly part of the reason why we want to get around the U.K. now, and see as many places in the U.K. we may not have been to very much to try and understand some of the more complex challenges, some of the slightly more tucked away challenges that people find hard to talk about.”

William and Harry, 35, released a rare joint statement earlier this week to debunk a Times of London report about the future king “bullying” his younger brother. “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a U.K. newspaper today speculating about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge,” their spokespeople told Us Weekly on Monday, January 13. “For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

However, the tension has not subsided following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision. According to a source, “William and Harry refuse to make amends — they’re both being stubborn, especially Harry.”