Not sugarcoating the truth? When Prince William and Duchess Kate attended their first royal engagement of 2020, the Duke of Cambridge seemingly alluded to his family’s current drama following Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s “step back” announcement.

William, 37, and Kate, 38, visited Bradford Hall in West Yorkshire on Wednesday, January 15, to meet with today’s youth and local businesses. During their appearance, William stated that it’s normal for people to encounter bumps along the way in life. He also stressed the importance of resolving and moving on from said obstacles.

“It’s sometimes trying to get people to understand that it’s OK to have these challenges,” William said on Wednesday. “We just need to deal with them and we need to move forward rather than just be stuck in paralysis and pretend they don’t happen.”

The future king noted that it’s “really crucial” for everyone to work together to overcome problems in one’s community. “If we can replicate that more in this country, then that can only be for good, bringing everyone together,” he said on Wednesday. “Which is slightly part of the reason why we want to get around the U.K. now, and see as many places in the U.K. we may not have been to very much to try and understand some of the more complex challenges, some of the slightly more tucked away challenges that people find hard to talk about.”

William’s comments came days after he met with Harry, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles to discuss the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s future after stepping down from their senior roles. The monarch addressed the matter via statement through Buckingham Palace, in which she noted that “very constructive discussions” commenced among the group.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the 93-year-old queen’s statement read on Monday, January 13. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

On Sunday, January 12, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that William was disappointed with the decision Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, made. “William’s done everything in his power to help his brother over the years and feels totally let down by his ‘reckless’ and ‘selfish’ actions,” the insider revealed. “The way he sees it, Harry’s thrown all the good advice he gave him back in his face.”

Kate was also “incredibly hurt” by the parents of 8-month-old Archie. The source added, “She acted as a mentor to Harry before Meghan came into the picture and hates seeing her husband so upset.”