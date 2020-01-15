Prince William and Duchess Kate did not show any signs of stress during their first joint engagement since Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stepped down from the British royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles on Wednesday, January 15, during a visit to Bradford, England, where they were greeted by hundreds of well-wishers with flowers and other gifts.

William, 37, wore a blue sports coat, a maroon sweater, a button-down shirt, navy pants and black shoes, while Kate, 38, stayed warm in a green Alexander McQueen peacoat over a houndstooth Zara dress.

The couple — who are the parents of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 20 months — started their day by stopping at Bradford City Hall, where the crowd of well-wishers gathered. Next up, they went to the British Asian restaurant chain MyLahore’s flagship location to taste milkshakes and lassis, which are a popular yogurt-based beverage in India.

Wednesday’s visit was William and Kate’s first joint engagement since they attended a charity event in London in November 2019.

The former Royal Air Force helicopter pilot — who is second in line to the British throne, behind his father, Prince Charles — has had a busy week. After his brother, Harry, and sister-in-law Meghan announced on January 8 that they “intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent,” William traveled to Sandringham Estate for a summit with Queen Elizabeth II, Charles, 71, and Harry, 35. Meghan, 38, remained in Canada with the couple’s 8-month-old son, Archie.

The queen, 93, called the meeting “very constructive” on Monday, January 13, saying in a statement, “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.” She also agreed to allow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to divide their time between the U.K. and Canada.

Harry and Meghan, who married in May 2018, are expected to reunite in Canada after he hosts the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draws in London on Thursday, January 16.

