Royally in love. Prince William and Duchess Kate had a rare moment of PDA during a joint event in London on Tuesday, November 12.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge don’t often show gratuitous displays affection while on duty, but the two shared a rare caress upon their arrival to the Troubadour White City Theater for Shout’s Crisis Volunteer celebration event. The royal couple launched the 24/7 mental health crisis text line in May and spent Tuesday morning thanking the service’s volunteers and learning about the progress of the initiative.

While greeting visitors, Prince William was caught resting a hand on the Duchess’ back. The moment was brief, but a sweet reminder of why people around the world fell head over heels for this royal love story.

Among the crowd at the London event was the father of a 14-year-old girl, Molly Russell, who took her own life in 2017 after viewing graphic content on Instagram. Upon hearing the news of her death, Prince William reached out to her family to offer his support and promised her father, Ian Russell, that he would fight harder to get social media companies to regulate their platforms more effectively.

The Duke and Duchess’ tender moment of PDA comes shortly after the pair were spotted alongside Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry at the Festival of Remembrance ceremony on Sunday, November 10. The couples attended the somber event with other family members, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Duchess Camila, to honor fallen service members at the Cenotaph War Memorial in London.

The event marked Princes William and Harry’s first reunion in months, and followed an insider’s revelation to Us Weekly that the brothers’ relationship is still on the rocks. “They both need to put in the effort to rebuild their relationship,” the source told Us on November 7. “There’s always been a part of Harry that felt like he was living in his brother’s shadow.”

