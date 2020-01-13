Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate ‘Barely Speak’

Distant duchesses. Duchess Meghan and Duchess Kate haven’t communicated much in recent months, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“They barely speak,” the source reveals.

Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry announced their plans to step back from their senior royal roles earlier this month. According to an insider, Kate, also 38, and Prince William, were “blindsided” by their Wednesday, January 9, announcement, which the couple made via Instagram.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the twosome wrote. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

Queen Elizabeth II subsequently called a family meeting with William, 37, Harry, 35, and their father, Prince Charles. According to a third source, the 93-year-old monarch is “urging” the brothers “to put on a united front” as the situation continues to make headlines. (Harry and William issued a rare joint statement to deny The Times of London’s reports that the Duke of Cambridge’s “bulling attitude” contributed to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down on Monday, January 13: “For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”)

“When Harry was feeling low or had problems, William was always there for him, as was Kate,” the source added. “Kate’s incredibly hurt too. She acted as a mentor to Harry before Meghan came into the picture and hates seeing her husband so upset.”

Meghan and Kate were last seen together in public in July 2019 with their kids at Harry and William’s polo match. Sources previously told Us that the two women have a complicated relationship because they are are “from two totally different worlds.”

“[They] will never be best friends,” the fourth insider said, noting that Meghan “feels that there is a standard set very high by” Kate. “It’s discouraging that the British public holds her up to that. Meghan has this sense of isolation being in the U.K., subject to cruel British media. Her hands are tied and she isn’t allowed to defend herself. It has been very difficult.”