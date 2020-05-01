Growing on up! In honor of Princess Charlotte’s 5th birthday, Duchess Kate and Prince William unveiled new photos of their daughter — and they were all shot by the young girl’s mother!

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow,” a statement from Kensington Royal’s official Instagram page read on Friday, May 1. “The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.”

Kate, 38, and William, 37, welcomed their only daughter at St Mary’s Hospital in London on May 2, 2015. She’s the younger sister to Prince George, 6, and the second eldest sibling of Prince Louis, 2.

Earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridge opened up about her experience with raising her three young ones. In doing so, she admitted that she, too, experiences mom guilt from time to time.

“Yes absolutely — and anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying! Yep—all the time, yep,” she said during a rare interview on “Happy Mum Happy Baby” podcast in February. “And you know even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here — George and Charlotte were like ‘Mommy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?’”

Kate continued, “But no, it’s a constant challenge. You hear it time and time again from moms, even moms who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life… and always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby!”

As of late, Kate and William have had to adjust to homeschooling their two eldest children during the coronavirus quarantine. During an interview with BBC on April 16, William stated that homeschooling has been “fun,” while Kate touched on their kids’ “stamina.”

“I don’t know how they get it done honestly,” she explained at the time. “You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake [and] you get to the end of the day. They’ve had a lovely time, but it’s amazing how much they can cram into a day, that’s for sure.”

A source told Us that Kate has kept her three children entertained from home by gardening and baking together. “Kate bakes and decorates cakes with the kids [on] the weekend,” the insider revealed, noting that “the kitchen is always a complete mess by the end of it, but it’s all part of the fun.”

