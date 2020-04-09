Mom turned teacher! Homeschooling is new for Duchess Kate, but the royal is taking her new role in stride.

While the Duchess of Cambridge, 38, was “always against” Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, learning from home, “she doesn’t have any choice,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“St Thomas’s school is closed due the COVID-19 pandemic and George and Charlotte are being taught online at Anmer Hall,” the insider went on to tell Us. “When it comes to running quality online education, St Thomas’s is up there with the best.”

The duchess, who also shares her 23-month-old son, Prince Louis, with Prince William, doesn’t usually let her little ones use iPads, computers or other electronics, even limiting their TV time. Because of that, it has taken George and Charlotte “awhile to adjust” to their new normal.

“Being educated from home is a shock to the system for [them],” the source explains. “To begin with, they were easily distracted and wanted to play together instead of sitting at a computer, but Kate’s now got them into a routine. … [She] is mainly in charge of the home schooling and playtimes, but William is also very involved too.”

The Duke of Cambridge, 37, “teaches them lessons and organizes games.”

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the royal couple’s kids would be homeschooled during the coronavirus spread.

A spokesperson for Thomas’s London Day Schools told Us at the time: “Due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the Coronavirus situation, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March. From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system. This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school.”

George has been attending the school, which is three miles from his family’s home, since 2017. His little sister joined him two years later.

With reporting by Natalie Posner