Showing their support! Prince William and Duchess Kate clapped with their kids in honor of frontline staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke, 37, and Duchess of Cambridge, 38, stood outside with Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 2, as part of Clap for Carers along with their fellow British citizens on Thursday, April 23. The couple’s daughter started off the claps while wearing a floral dress and her brothers followed.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla separately clapped for healthcare workers.

George, Charlotte and Louis first showed off their cheers last month. “To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” Kensington Palace tweeted on March 26. “#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS.”

In the social media upload, the little ones stood side by side clapping. Louis looked up at his siblings before Charlotte started giggling.

The princess and her older brother made Louis homemade cards for his 2nd birthday on Thursday, a source told Us Weekly exclusively.

“The family will give him their gifts when he wakes up,” the insider told Us of the birthday boy’s Amner Hall celebration. “Of course, they’ve got him a cake. Louis’ favorite song is ‘Happy Birthday.’ He sang it to Queen Elizabeth II [on her birthday] on the video call, and he can’t wait to sing along to it … on his special day and blow out the candles!”

The source went on to tell Us, “William and Kate are planning to spend most of the day in the garden playing outdoor sports and games as a family — football, chase and hide-and-seek.”

Kate snapped new shots of her youngest son on Wednesday, April 22, in honor of his big day. The little one was all smiles with rainbow paint coloring his hands. “Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!” the Instagram slideshow read.

The Kensington Royals account shared an “Instagram vs. Reality” photo as well with the colorful paint staining Louis’ cheeks.