New year, new pictures! Prince William and Duchess Kate released photos of their youngest son, Prince Louis, in honor of his 2nd birthday.

“Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday! 🎨” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote alongside a series of new images of their youngest son via Instagram.

The couple welcomed their baby boy in April 2018. The little one joined his older siblings, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4.

The royal couple had a party planned for their youngest child’s big day, but the coronavirus pandemic changed things. “Unfortunately, Kate’s had to call off Louis’ big birthday party because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the celebrations haven’t been completely canceled,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “They’ll just do something smaller with immediate family only.”

The insider added, “If the weather is nice, William’s planning to cook some chicken and burgers on BBQ, and play outdoor sports and games as a family – football, chase and hide and seek. And obviously Louis will have a cake, too! He’s so excited about his big day and is already singing happy birthday to himself.”

Queen Elizabeth II may be “disappointed” that she can’t see her great-grandson on his big day, but the duke has “promised he’ll FaceTime her with Louis on his birthday,” the source said.

The toddler’s siblings have been home and homeschooling during the COVID-19 spread with their school, Thomas’ Battersea, closed.

“Don’t tell the children but we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays,” the duchess told the BBC earlier this month of teaching George and Charlotte through spring break. “I feel very mean.”

Kate went on to praise their “stamina,” saying, “I don’t know how they get it done honestly. You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake [and] you get to the end of the day. They’ve had a lovely time, but it’s amazing how much they can cram into a day, that’s for sure.”

