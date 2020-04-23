A royal mess! Duchess Kate and Prince William’s 2-year-old son, Prince Louis, played around with paint during his birthday photo shoot.

“Instagram vs. Reality,” the Duke, 37, and Duchess of Cambridge, 38, captioned side-by-side shots of their toddler on Thursday, April 23. “Thank you for your lovely messages on Prince Louis’s second birthday.”

In the first photo, Louis held his hands out to the camera, showing off the rainbow colors painted on him. The little one’s cheeks and lips were covered with paint in the second.

The royal couple, who also share Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 4, gave a first look at their son’s new pictures on Wednesday, April 22, one day before his birthday.

“Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday,” read the duke and duchess’ post. “We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April.”

Kate gave birth to her baby boy in April 2018, and Louis celebrated his birthday with a “small” party this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Kate and William will celebrate Louis’ birthday at Anmer Hall,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday. “They wanted to throw him a party and invite Carole and Michael [Middleton] too, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re having to keep it small. Just William, Kate and their three children will be there.”

The insider added, “Louis will still get to see his grandparents, who he adores — including [Prince] Charles and [Duchess] Camilla via video call, as well as Queen Elizabeth II, in the morning. George and Charlotte have made their own cute birthday cards for Louis, and the family will give him their gifts when he wakes up.”

The birthday boy’s favorite song is “Happy Birthday,” the source revealed. “He sang it to the queen [o her birthday] on a video call, and he can’t wait to sing along to it … on his special day and blow out the candles!”