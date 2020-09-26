Prince William and Duchess Kate Share New Pics of George, Charlotte and Louis

Duchess Kate got to catch up with one of her favorite celebrities, Sir David Attenborough, and introduce him to one of his youngest fans — her eldest son, Prince George.

Kate, 38, and her husband, Prince William, 38, and their kids, George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, caught up with the British broadcaster and naturalist in the garden of Kensington Palace in London, as seen in new pics released by the palace on Saturday, September 26.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough,” according to a caption on the Instagram post. “The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’.”

“With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces,” the statement continued. “This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks.”

Kensington Palace revealed that when George met the Emmy award winner, “Sir David gave Prince George a tooth from a giant shark 🦷 the scientific name of which is carcharocles megalodon (‘big tooth’). Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago. Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.”

Kate revealed in April that she is a big fan of the Life on Earth star. She and William took part in a video call with schoolchildren in northern England amid the coronavirus pandemic and answered questions from the students.

“The kids also asked them what the best famous person was that they had met — something I bet they don’t get asked very often!” said Anita Ghidotti, chief executive of the Pendle Trust, according to Hello! magazine. “The Duchess said that George has been watching lots of David Attenborough, Blue Planet and the like, so that would probably be hers.”