Taking it all in! Princess Charlotte joined her parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, for the Commonwealth Games, and it seems like she had a blast.

The 7-year-old royal made a surprise appearance at a swim meet held on Tuesday, August 2, sitting in the crowd alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 40. In one photo, the grinning princess pointed something out to her mom, who leaned in to hear what her daughter had to say.

In another snap, an excited Charlotte shook hands with Warren Lawrence, a swimmer who competed for Team Dominica at the games, which are being held in Birmingham, England.

The Cambridges’ only daughter is a known sports fan, though her favorite athletic interest is soccer. During a June visit with the England national women’s team, William revealed that his little girl had a specific message she wanted him to relay to the athletes.

“Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal,” the former military pilot explained. “She said, ‘Please tell them that.’ She’s a budding star for the future.”

The U.K. native also took home custom jerseys for Charlotte and her brothers, Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4 — and the siblings may find plenty of use for their new gear when the family moves out of Kensington Palace.

In June, Us Weekly confirmed that William and Kate are planning to relocate their brood to Windsor to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II. The move comes with the added bonus of more space for the royal children to play.

“Charlotte can go horse riding in the open air and George can play football on extensive grounds,” an insider told Us. “Louis loves being close to his great-grandma, and he’s going to take tennis lessons this summer. They’re starting over there, and George, Charlotte and Louis are really excited about going to a new school and being in the countryside in the fresh air where there’s lots of space for them to play freely.”

The Cambridge kids have already had a busy summer, with George joining his parents for a match at Wimbledon and all three of them participating in the festivities for the 96-year-old monarch’s Platinum Jubilee. Charlotte, in particular, made a splash during the celebration, correcting George during a balcony appearance and stopping Louis from waving to the crowd from the carriage at Trooping the Colour.

“It’s obvious from being around Charlotte that she possesses all the personality traits to excel in her future role,” a source told Us of the princess in May. “Being in the public eye comes naturally to her – she rarely feels intimidated or complains about it. It’s something she really enjoys.”

