She’s in charge! While celebrating Queen Elizabeth II at the Trooping the Colour Parade on Thursday, June 2, Prince William and Duchess Kate‘s kids showcased their funny sibling dynamics.

While making their carriage procession debut, Prince Louis, 4, enthusiastically waved to the crowd alongside his brother, Prince George, 8, and sister, Princess Charlotte, 7. After Charlotte decided to take a break from waving, she stopped her younger brother as well by taking his hand and putting it on his lap. Louis, for his part, returned back to waving as his mother, 40, and Duchess Camilla watched on.

The encounter comes as the kids join the first carriage of the procession for the first time. Even though the little ones haven’t previously rode in the carriage for the annual celebration, they have made their debuts at Trooping the Colour in the past.

The parade marks the first event in celebration of the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. William, 39, and Kate, who tied the knot in 2011, will later make an appearance with their three children on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Royal Air Force flypast.

Ahead of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, royal photographers Samir and Zak Hussein offered some insight into capturing unexpected moments with the royal children.

“You have that unknown element,” Samir exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “It doesn’t matter whether they’re royal kids or any kids, and they could throw a tantrum at any time or they could just do something funny, like stick out their tongue. They don’t always play by the rules. So, I love photographing kids ‘cause you don’t really know [what] you’re gonna get, and more often than not you get these special moments.”

At the time, Samir admitted that it can be “challenging” to get the right shot but it is worth the effort. “As a royal photographer [and with] photographing kids in general, you’ve got to be ready because this [could] be a really fleeting moment, but it also produces some of the most fun moments and best pictures,” he explained.

Zak, for his part, recalled getting the perfect snap of Charlotte sticking her tongue out while attending The King’s Cup regatta in 2019.

“Another example was Princess Charlotte at a sailing event, and she was with Kate and suddenly there was this huge crowd there gathered to see them and Charlotte just for a split second stuck her tongue out at the crowd,” he shared. “There’s this great moment where Kate’s just kind of pulling her face laughing and sort of embarrassed by her daughter that stuck her tongue out. And I think Sam took the picture as well, but a lot of photographers around us didn’t get it because it only happened for a split second.”

