A budding artist! To celebrate Christmas, Prince William and Princess Kate shared a sweet painting that son Prince George completed.

“Happy Christmas! 🎨 by George,” the Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales, both 40, captioned a Sunday, December 25, Instagram photo of the portrait.

George, 9, sketched out and painted a brown reindeer, complete with snow on its nose, on a blue background. Two red-colored birds were illustrated in the background, along with tiny snowflakes.

While William and Kate did not share when their firstborn completed the piece of art, he joined them during the royal family’s annual Christmas Day service at Sandringham House. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall brought George and his two siblings — Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — to the Sunday service as they all completed the walk together. George matched William as they both wore navy suits and blue ties, while Charlotte and Louis wore red and blue coats, respectively.

The Wales brood were joined by King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall at the chapel, among other royal family members.

While George, for his part, has come into his own as an aspiring holiday painter, he’s also developed an assertive personality.

“His confidence has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March, noting William and Kate have started to prepare him for his eventual role as England’s monarch. “He is assertive, self-assured and knows what he wants, and doesn’t hold back on speaking his mind. His personality is really starting to shine.”

The insider added: “Prince George is already showing that he has what it takes to be the future King of England. … Despite the responsibilities he’ll entail in his future role, Kate and William don’t want to see him grow up too quickly. They’re determined to give him as much of a normal childhood as possible and it’s working wonders. He’s such a lovable, down-to-earth little boy.”

George has also enjoyed being a typical student at Lambrook School in Berkshire, England, where he started earlier this year.

“We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community,” headmaster Jonathan Perry told Us in an August statement.