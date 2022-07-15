Prince George Is ‘Very Protective’ of Younger Siblings Charlotte and Louis

A royal role model! Prince George does his best to set a good example for his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as he gets older and settles into his role as the future king.

“George is a hard worker. He sometimes needs a nudge like all kids his age but he’s very smart and right up there at the top of his class,” a source says exclusively of the 8-year-old royal in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “He’s very protective of his younger siblings and goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics!”

The young monarch, who is gearing up to celebrate his birthday later this month, is a “well-grounded down-to-earth little boy,” who has similar interests to other children his age. “He’s very sociable and can chat for hours about his favorite soccer players, plus he loves rugby, cricket, all forms of sports really,” the insider says, adding that he and his father, Prince William, frequently bond over their shared passions.

“He’s definitely a daddy’s boy,” the source says. “It’s not just their physical resemblance, they’ve got a ton of the same interests and hobbies in common – even helicopters!”

The Duke of Cambridge, 40, has previously opened up about his eldest son’s love of soccer, even if it means that they will eventually root for rival teams. “I’m letting [George] choose his [favorite team in his] own way. It’s about finding what fits for him,” William said during an appearance on the “That Peter Crouch Podcast” in July 2020. “I do like the values and the ethos of the [Aston Villa soccer] club. I want them to look after the players and set a good example to the young fans. I want our children, when they go to the match, to come away loving what they’ve seen, enjoying it and seeing their role models behave in a way that we’d all want them to.”

Though he and Duchess Kate have done their best to give George a relatively normal childhood, he is already aware of his role in the British Royal family. “He’s well aware that one day he’ll be King and what that entails because William and the other senior royals including his grandpa [Prince] Charles and great grandmother the Queen have told him from an early age about his destiny,” the insider reveals. “He sees it as a huge honor and frequently asks his dad to loan him books about history, he loves listening to stories about his ancestors and the history of the Commonwealth, not just England. It’s very clear he takes it all very seriously and is dedicated to serving the Crown when his time eventually comes.”

As he has gotten older, the young prince has begun making more public appearances with his parents — most recently at the Wimbledon men’s final earlier this month — as he prepares for his eventual reign as king.

“His confidence has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years,” a second source exclusively told Us in March about George’s pre-rule education. “He is assertive, self-assured and knows what he wants, and doesn’t hold back on speaking his mind. His personality is really starting to shine.”

The insider continued: “Prince George is already showing that he has what it takes to be the future King of England. … Despite the responsibilities he’ll entail in his future role, Kate and William don’t want to see him grow up too quickly. They’re determined to give him as much of a normal childhood as possible and it’s working wonders. He’s such a lovable, down-to-earth little boy.”

