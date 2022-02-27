Game time! Prince William and Duchess Kate brought a VIP guest as they went to cheer on the England vs. Wales rugby match — their son Prince George.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40 were photographed at the Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, February 26, for the England vs. Wales Six Nations game, alongside their 8-year-old son. (The couple also shares Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.)

The royal family bundled up in coats as they happily watched the match, in which England won 23-19. After the game, George and his parents met with other game patrons and Kate marveled over her son’s athletic prowess.

Kate told her fellow attendees that her eldest son frequently enjoyed “rugby tackling her,” according to a Twitter thread by Sunday Times‘ royal reporter Roya Nikkhah. The mother of three also added that younger son Louis already “loves the [team’s] kit” and uniform.

“[Our kids’ sporting rivalry has become] quite the thing in the house, [but I’m] trying to stay out of it,” William reportedly quipped during Sunday’s meeting.

The sports rivalry doesn’t just apply to the kids as the married couple, who wed in 2011, are patrons of England Rugby and Welsh Rugby, respectively.

The Berkshire, England, native, for her part, became the patron of England’s rugby union earlier this month, taking over the role from Prince Harry.

“I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union – two fantastic organizations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish,” Kate captioned an Instagram video on February 2. “I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports!”

The Duke of Sussex, 37, previously held the patronage until he and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced they were stepping down from their position as senior roles in January 2020. Queen Elizabeth II later redistributed the honor to Kate.

“William was blindsided by Harry and Meghan’s decision and statement,” a source told Us Weekly in January 2020 after the California residents’ relocation decision. “William is incredibly hurt, but at the same time he has his own family to focus on and is trying to move forward with his life.”

As William carried on with his royal duties and raising his children, he’s passed his athletic passions onto George.

“I’m letting him choose his own way. It’s about finding what fits for him,” William said during an appearance on the “That Peter Crouch Podcast” in July 2020. “I do like the values and the ethos of the [Aston Villa soccer] club. I want them to look after the players and set a good example to the young fans. I want our children, when they go to the match, to come away loving what they’ve seen, enjoying it and seeing their role models behave in a way that we’d all want them to.”

