Not off the table. Prince William and Duchess Kate aren’t opposed to their 8-year-old son, Prince George, attending boarding school.

“Kate and William are open to sending George to boarding school in the future and have already checked out a few, but they feel 8 is a little young and want to wait until he’s slightly older,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “George going to school is a decision the Cambridges will make as a family. They’d never force George to go unless he wants to and they feel it’s right.”

The little one has heard his parents’ stories about boarding school, which he thinks sounds “super fun.”

The insider went on to tell Us that while the future king is “keen” on the idea of going to school away from home, “he’s settled at St Thomas’ Battersea and has lots of friends there.” George has been attending the school since 2017, and he is “one of the most popular boys in the class.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 39, are also the parents of Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. George’s sister began attending St. Thomas’ Battersea alongside him in 2019.

While the princess was “very excited at the time,” she and George switched to homeschooling the following year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

William and Kate kept their eldest two kids going right through holiday break, joking during a BBC interview in April 2020: “Don’t tell them. [We] feel very mean.”

George turned 8 on July 22 and celebrated with a football cake and “lots of lovely presents,” including a nature set and a watch. Not only did his younger siblings make him homemade cards, but he got a Zoom call from Queen Elizabeth II as well.

The mini royal is “aware” that he’ll be the king of England one day, another source exclusively told Us in August 2020.

“William’s already explained his future role to him, and he loves learning about his family in history classes,” the insider explained at the time. “William tries not to overwhelm him with too much information, but George is aware that there’s a lot more to being king than how the role is portrayed in Disney movies and children’s books.”