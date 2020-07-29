Prince William Jokes Palace Deliberately Keeps Him Away From Twitter

Testing his Twitter fingers. Prince William couldn’t help but go rogue and show support for his favorite soccer team on social media — despite the palace’s attempts to “keep him away” from Twitter.

During an episode of “That Peter Crouch Podcast” on Wednesday, July 29, William, 38, opened up about his devoted love for the U.K.’s Premier League soccer clubs. After admitting that he doesn’t have control of the social media accounts that represent him and Duchess Kate, he revealed one instance that forced him to bend the royal rules.

“They deliberately keep me away from [Twitter],” the prince teased. “But when Liverpool did that amazing game [against Barcelona], I went mental. I grabbed the Twitter thing and I just posted it.”

The tweet in question was posted in May 2019 and signed with a “W.” At the time, the Duke of Cambridge congratulated the team on their impressive win. “Well done Liverpool – an incredible result, what a comeback!” he wrote.

A year later, William still isn’t over the team’s all-star performance. “It was an amazing match. I was literally blown away by it,” he said on the podcast. “It was one of the best games of football I’ve ever seen. And I got completely out of control and I just went, ‘Tweet that, get it out. Give it here!'”

Soccer stories aside, the University of St Andrews alum also opened up about his relationship with Kate, 38, who he met at the school in 2003. The pair tied the knot in 2011, but there’s one thing that happened “early on in their courtship” that still has Kate confused.

“I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once,” William recalled. “She’s never let me forget that. … I wrapped them. They were really nice. I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, ‘But these are really amazing, look how far you can see!'”

Despite his best efforts, the duchess wasn’t impressed. “She was looking at me going, ‘They’re binoculars, what’s going on?’ It didn’t go well,” he joked. “Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars.”

The royal couple now share three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. While William is “trying not to persuade” his little ones’ interests, he has high hopes for one of them to become a professional soccer star someday — especially George.

“I reckon he could be [Aston Villa’s] all-time leading goal scorer,” he said on the podcast. “I can see no reason why not. It would be brilliant.”