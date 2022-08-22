A big milestone! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are starting school soon — and for the first time, they’ll all be going together.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022,” Kensington Palace told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, August 22. “Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019, respectively, and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas’s.”

Jonathan Perry, the headmaster at Lambrook School, added: “We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community.”

Earlier this year, Us confirmed that Prince William and Duchess Kate, both 40, decided to move out of their longtime home at Kensington Palace in London. The duo and their children — George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4 — will relocate to Windsor, where they’ll be closer to Queen Elizabeth II.

“Charlotte can go horse riding in the open air and George can play football on extensive grounds,” an insider told Us in June. “Louis loves being close to his great-grandma, and he’s going to take tennis lessons this summer. They’re starting over there, and George, Charlotte and Louis are really excited about going to a new school and being in the countryside in the fresh air where there’s lots of space for them to play freely.”

The royal kids’ new school, located about 15 minutes from Windsor Castle, offers boarding options, but the children are all expected to be day students at the institution.

“This decision was driven by William and Kate’s desire to have as normal a family life as possible,” a source tells Us of the couple’s choice to enroll the kids at Lambrook.

The Cambridges moved into Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in 2013, two years after their wedding. The residence was previously occupied by Elizabeth’s younger sister, Princess Margaret, who died in 2002.

In March, the queen, 96, moved to Windsor Castle full-time, leaving behind her previous residence at Buckingham Palace in London. The monarch had lived in Buckingham Palace for much of her 70-year reign, but she spent her final days with the late Prince Philip at Windsor, where the pair stayed during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke of Edinburgh died at age 99 in April 2021.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

