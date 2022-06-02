The kings and queen of funny faces. No matter how many members of the Royal family attend any given event, it’s hard for people to take their eyes off the Cambridge children and their over-the-top reactions.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made their carriage procession debut at Queen Elizabeth II‘s June 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations alongside their mom, Duchess Kate, and Prince Charles‘ wife, Duchess Camilla. During their ride, Charlotte encouraged her younger brother to wave at the crowd and he enthusiastically joined in. However, when she decided to take a break, she insisted that he take one too and put his hand in his lap.

The youngest Cambridge caught the crowd’s attention once again when the trio joined the rest of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. After the monarch encouraged Louis to look at the planes during the Trooping the Colour flyover, the entire thing became too much for him to handle. He covered his ears and appeared to scream over the noise.

The queen’s Platinum Jubilee wasn’t the first time that Louis and his older siblings have been the center of attention at a royal event thanks to their hilarious reactions.

“You have that unknown element,” royal photographer Samir Hussein exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Jubilee, describing the one-of-a-kind experience of capturing royal kids on camera. “It doesn’t matter whether they’re royal kids or any kids, and they could throw a tantrum at any time or they could just do something funny, like stick out their tongue. They don’t always play by the rules. So, I love photographing kids ‘cause you don’t really know [what] you’re gonna get, and more often than not you get these special moments.”

He continued: “As a royal photographer [and with] photographing kids in general, you’ve got to be ready because this [could] be a really fleeting moment, but it also produces some of the most fun moments and best pictures.”

During one of those fleeting moments in March 2022, Charlotte was spotted pulling a silly face during the memorial service for Prince Philip, who died in April 2021. At one point during the event, the princess seemed to lock eyes with one of the cameras in London’s Westminster Alley and quickly straightened up in her seat. After returning her focus to the front of the church, Charlotte adorably and awkwardly grimaced at the situation.

Royal photographers are always on the lookout for memorable moments, many of which can easily be missed. “These jobs, anything can happen in a split second, and you’ve gotta be ready to take it,” royal photographer Zak Hussein told Us in May 2022 during an interview with his brother. “[One time] Princess Charlotte [was] at a sailing event, and she was with Kate and … just for a split second stuck her tongue out at the crowd. There’s this great moment where Kate’s just kind of pulling her face laughing and sort of embarrassed by her daughter that stuck her tongue out. … a lot of photographers around us didn’t get it because it only happened for a split second.”

Keep scrolling to relive some of the royal kids’ goofiest faces: