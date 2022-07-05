Family bonding. Duchess Kate attended her first Wimbledon tennis match of 2022 with Prince William as well as her parents, Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, was spotted in the Royal Box with her loved ones on Tuesday, July 5, for the quarterfinals. The England native wore a belted Alessandra Rich dress with a polka dot print for the sporting event. The blue outfit perfectly accentuated her sapphire engagement ring, and she matched the dots with her white accessories, including her pearl earrings, small handbag and black-and-white slingback heels.

Prince William, 40, complemented his wife’s look with a grey and blue linen suit, light blue shirt and dark tie. His father-in-law, 73, wore a dark navy suit while Carole, 67, opted for a grey dress with a white and peach floral pattern and a straw purse.

The royal couple — who share children George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4 — are likely only going to see more of Kate’s parents as they gear up to leave their Kensington Palace home in London for their new home in Windsor, closer to Windsor Castle, which is now Queen Elizabeth II‘s primary residence.

“Kate and William are moving to Windsor to be closer to [Her Majesty] and Carole, who is always on hand to look after the kids when the Cambridges need to travel back and forth from London,” an insider exclusively told Us last month.

Leaving the city will also give the youngest royals more playtime outside.

“Charlotte can go horse riding in the open air and George can play football on extensive grounds,” the source added. “Louis loves being close to his great-grandma, and he’s going to take tennis lessons this summer.”

The Middletons attended Wimbledon long before Kate married William, and tennis remains one of the duchess’ passions. She is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), which organizes Wimbledon. She is also a patron of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), which promotes tennis throughout the U.K., and SportsAid, which offers financial assistance to young athletic stars.

The duchess doesn’t just watch from the sidelines. She has tennis courts at her and William’s summer home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England, and the St Andrews University alum even showed off her tennis skills in a doubles match with British tennis phenom Emma Raducanu in September 2021.

“Her forehand was incredible,” Raducanu, 19, said after the match. “I was very impressed. It was a lot of fun to play tennis with the duchess.”

Scroll down to see photos of Kate and William at Wimbledon: