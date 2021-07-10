In good spirits! Duchess Kate as completed her self-isolation period after being exposed to COVID-19 and marked her first royal appearance back as she took in the tennis championship at Wimbledon.

On Saturday, July 10, the Duchess of Cambridge attended the women’s final where Ashleigh Barty of Australia faced off Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic. Sitting alongside the Duchess was her husband, Prince William.

The couple, both 39, watched the match with beaming grins on their faces. Duchess Kate wore a green cap-sleeve dress while her husband chose a light blue suit.

The royal appearance marked Kate’s first since Kensington Palace confirmed she had been exposed to COVID-19 on Monday, July 5. At the time, the mother of three — who shares Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, with William — removed herself from other events on her schedule to self-isolate.

“Last week, the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” a palace spokesperson said in a statement. “Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

Kate, who previously received the COVID-19 vaccine, was scheduled to appear at St. Paul’s Cathedral for a thanksgiving service in honor of the U.K.’s National Health Service. Instead, William attended by himself. The Duke of Cambridge also hosted the NHS Big Tea at Buckingham Palace alone on that same day.

Days later, William participated in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2021 on Friday, July 9.

Prior to Kate’s exposure to the illness, a source confirmed to Us Weekly in November 2020 that William privately battled coronavirus.

“He followed all the necessary self-isolation regulations, refused to let it get him down and even managed to work whilst recovering at home in a sectioned-off area,” the source told Us at the time. “There were rough moments, of course, and William learned firsthand how awful this virus is and how seriously it needs to be taken.”

Kate’s last appearance before her isolation was on July 2, where she toured the Wimbledon tournament grounds. While she was there, the Duchess helped make the venue’s signature strawberry desserts. She also watched Jamie Murray play in the men’s double match from the royal box on center court.

“A warm welcome back to The Championships to HRH The Duchess of Cambridge 👋,” the official Wimbledon account posted via Twitter of her visit.

Kate’s tennis outing was one week after she was noticeably absent from the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue on the Kensington Palace grounds. William attended the ceremony with his brother, Prince Harry, while Kate stayed home with their three children.

“Out of respect for [Prince] Harry and William, [the royal family] wanted it to be just about Diana’s sons and not a huge public affair,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Kate was definitely supporting William while physically not being there and really wanted to attend, but the family as a whole decided it was best for the kids and her to stay home.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the royal couple at Wimbledon: