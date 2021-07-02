A delicious treat! While attending the fifth day of the yearly Wimbledon tennis tournament, Duchess Kate got in on the fun, helping decorate and make strawberry desserts behind the scenes.

“With the tournament having to be canceled last year, it’s amazing to see fans and plays back inside these iconic grounds,” Kate, 39, posted a glimpse at the event via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 2. “And although last year didn’t take place, the AELTC have continued to do incredible work within their local community — providing 200 hot meals per day, for a whole year, to those in need.”

In the clip, the Duchess of Cambridge showed off the many trays of desserts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Kate then put on an apron and decided to lend a hand adding icing to the pastries with Executive Chef Adam Fargin. The royal also assisted with hulling the strawberries, a notable treat at Wimbledon.

Kate’s appearance at Wimbledon continues to be a tradition, with her previously attending the summer event with sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The duo originally attended in 2018 and 2019. The latter appearance came after rumors of tension following Prince Harry and Meghan, 39, splitting their joint charity with Prince William and Kate in June 2019.

“Kensington Palace is painting this as a natural progression, but there were definitely issues with Meghan and Kate seeing eye to eye on how they wanted to run this charity,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. The Suits alum wanted “to be more involved — create initiatives and be in the trenches,” while Kate was looking to be “more hands off.”

Since then, Meghan opened up more about the divide between her and Kate in her CBS tell-all interview with Harry, 36, in March. Meghan explained that there were issues following a dress fitting for her May 2018 nuptials.

“A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings,” the former actress said. “It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing.”

A source later told Us that Kate felt “there was a misunderstanding” when it came to her relationship with Meghan.

Although they haven’t seen each other since the interview, another source told Us that Kate has been working on mending their issues following the birth of Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Lilibet, who arrived on June 4.

“Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship,” an insider revealed earlier this week. “The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit.”

