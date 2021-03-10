Sharing her side. Duchess Kate doesn’t feel that Meghan Markle was telling the whole story during her CBS interview on Sunday, March 7.

“Kate is caught between a rock and a hard place,” a source exclusively says of the duchess, 39, in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “She wants to speak up and help the crown rebuild their image, but she is not one for confrontation nor escalation. Kate will eventually speak out about some of the bombshells dropped by Meghan, especially the crying incident.”

The insider also notes that Kate’s memory of what happened between the sisters-in-law is “very different” than the story Meghan, 39, told during her sit-down interview.

“The narrative with Kate, it didn’t happen,” the former actress said during the tell-all, referencing the report that she made Kate cry ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. “A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings. … What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me. Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true.”

At the time, Meghan added, “I’m not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her. I think it’s really important for people to understand the truth.”

Kate, who married Prince William in 2011, “feels that there was a misunderstanding,” the source adds, that the women “were trying to figure out flower girl dresses” and that “it should not have been such a huge point of contention.”

The Duchess of Cambridge was also “shocked” that the Los Angeles native brought up the incident, the insider tells Us.

“She didn’t like that she was called out by name when many of the other members of the royal family were not,” the source adds. “Kate also did not like the implications that she and other members of the royal family were jealous of Meghan, that was never the case.”

For more on Kate’s side of the story, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.