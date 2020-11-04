Prince William Had ‘Rough Moments’ During ‘Low-Key’ Coronavirus Battle

Unlike his father, Prince William decided to keep his battle with the novel coronavirus a secret behind palace doors in April — but it wasn’t easy.

“William insisted on keeping this low-key,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Only a handful of family members, senior royal staff and close friends knew about it at the time.”

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, quarantined at Anmer Hall, the country home in Norfolk, England, that Queen Elizabeth II gifted him and Duchess Kate after the couple’s 2011 wedding.

“He followed all the necessary self-isolation regulations, refused to let it get him down and even managed to work whilst recovering at home in a sectioned-off area,” the source tells Us. “There were rough moments, of course, and William learned firsthand how awful this virus is and how seriously it needs to be taken.”

William’s dad, Prince Charles, announced in March that he had tested positive for the virus. The Prince of Wales, 71, completed his self-isolation period one week later. William’s diagnosis, meanwhile, did not make headlines until earlier this month.

