Meaningful update! Duchess Kate shared a glimpse at her receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine following her husband Prince William‘s battle with the virus one year prior.

“Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum,” Kate, 39, tweeted on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge account on Saturday, May 29. “I’m hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing.”

William, 38, received his first dose one week ago as well.

“On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” he tweeted on May 20. “To all those working on the vaccine rollout — thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

In November 2020, it was reported that The Duke of Cambridge secretly battled coronavirus earlier in the year, but he chose not to disclose the details with the public at the time.

“William insisted on keeping this low-key,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly at the time. “Only a handful of family members, senior royal staff and close friends knew about it at the time.”

The source added: “He followed all the necessary self-isolation regulations, refused to let it get him down and even managed to work whilst recovering at home in a sectioned-off area.”

William’s father, Prince Charles, was also diagnosed with coronavirus in March 2020. Following both of their battles with the virus, Buckingham Palace officials confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip received coronavirus vaccines in January. Philip has since passed away at the age of 99 on April 9.

Since William recovered from the illness, the couple have gone on to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary recently. The pair, who share Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3, offered thanks to the public on their special day.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary,” Kate and William wrote via Instagram on April 28. “We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W&C.”

Kate continued to reminisce by reaching out to Fiona Cairns, who designed the cake for her wedding to William in April 2011.

“We were very fortunate to be at the wedding that afternoon,” Cairns shared exclusively with Us last month. “I received a phone call on my mobile to say that the couple had said the cake was beyond their expectations. That was not from the couple; that was actually from somebody within Buckingham Palace who had had a conversation. And then after that, I [have] spoken to Kate a couple of times and received letters, and yeah, the cake was a success.”

Cairns recalled that the wedding itself was a one-of-a-kind experience.

“It was the most spectacular, wonderful occasion,” Cairns told Us. “The atmosphere within the Abbey was quite extraordinary. It was, it was. There was a buzz of excitement, and it was a very, very special occasion. It was majestic and it was a huge historical occasion, but it also felt — I think it was because of the way it was interpreting the couple’s personal ideas — quite sort of intimate as well.”