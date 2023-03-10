Suckers for each other! Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas still find time for romance in their busy work schedules.

The Citadel actress, 40, revealed the secret to keeping the duo’s marriage strong during an exclusive interview for the Hollywood’s Most Powerful Women issue of Us Weekly. “Scheduling,” she teased. “We have scheduling meetings every month with all our team and we maximize our time together because it’s a priority to us.”

She added: “Work can always be navigated, but eventually, the priority is being able to be with your family as much as you can.”

The Quantico alum and the Jonas Brothers musician, 30, tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Malti, via surrogate in 2022. When it comes to balancing motherhood with her career, Chopra Jonas takes it one day at a time.

“I do a lot of things. I multitask a lot. I have businesses, I have investments. I act, I work in two different countries, but I know my priority is my family,” she told Us. “You know, whatever happens, I will go home. And I think that kind of clarity I didn’t really have when I was younger, but it made me so much more powerful to have my roots [be] my parents, my home, my family. … My real life that I’m building is what gives me my most strength.”

Chopra Jonas admitted that it can be challenging to be “pulled and pushed in so many directions,” but she always makes sure to squeeze in as much quality time with Malti as she can. Self-care is also high on her list of priorities.

“The one thing I used to really do is I try to take time in the morning to have a cup of coffee in silence, even if it’s just 10 minutes where it is like my time without the world coming at you immediately. That was always really helpful to me,” she explained. “Even if I’m running out and I’m really late just putting some music on or reading something which has nothing to do with my work, just taking 10 minutes to kind of recalibrate in the morning used to really be helpful.”

Now, the former Miss World winner values one-on-one time with her daughter. “I play with my daughter and just my day is [better]. Nothing bad can happen when we are snuggling and giggling, and then the tone of the day is just amazing,” she gushed.

Before becoming parents, the power couple frequently spoke about their desire to expand their family. “I love that I married a man who, like myself, values family. If you don’t know, we’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet, which is why I’m excited to make this announcement,” the Baywatch actress teased during the 2021 Jonas Brothers Family Roast, referring to brothers-in-law Joe and Kevin Jonas and their respective wives, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. “Nick and I are expecting … to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!”

Chopra Jonas’ love for the Camp Rock actor has only grown stronger as they’ve adjusted to life with Malti. “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness,” he gushed over his wife on her first Mother’s Day in 2022. “I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton