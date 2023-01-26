Checking each other’s boxes! Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed she and husband Nick Jonas share matching tattoos inspired by the couple’s sweet proposal.

“I have a check and a box behind my ears,” the Quantico actress, 40, said to British Vogue in a video published on Wednesday, January 25. “My husband has them on his arms because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one?”

While Chopra did not show off her ink in the clip, she did offer a subtle glimpse of the small box nestled below the back of her ear during her photoshoot with Elle UK in February 2021. The check can be seen under her opposite ear.

Us Weekly broke the news that the Jonas Brothers musician, 30, and the Baywatch star were dating in May 2018. Two months later, the couple were engaged and tied the knot in two ceremonies in India the following December.

“He swept me off my feet,” the India native wrote in her 2021 memoir, Unfinished, about her whirlwind romance with the “Jealous” crooner. “Once we started dating, I felt like I was being carried by a giant unstoppable wave.”

In January 2020, Chopra gushed exclusively to Us about how her husband is “the best guy,” adding: “Just knowing that I have my husband by my side is the best perk of all.”

The twosome teased their plans for expanding their family in 2021. Jonas told Extra that he and his wife wanted to have a child and he was “just knocking [on] wood that it happens.”

The following year, the duo announced they welcomed their daughter, Malti, via surrogate.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” a statement on their respective social media pages read in January 2022. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much ❤️.”

The first-time parents revealed in May 2022 that their little one spent 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) and was not able to come home right away.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Chopra reflected alongside the first photo of her little girl. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”