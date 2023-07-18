Ariana Grande is looking toward her future after separating from estranged husband Dalton Gomez.

“Ariana’s determined to move forward,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly, noting that Grande’s loved ones are “happy” about the steps she is taking in her personal life.

The insider adds, “As sad as it is, the consensus on both sides is that this is ultimately for the best. Ariana and Dalton are two very different people.”

The singer, 30, sparked split rumors after she was seen without her wedding ring at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 16. Us confirmed on Monday, July 17, that Grande and Dalton, 27, called it quits after two years of marriage.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” a second insider revealed to Us. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

The former couple took their relationship public in February 2020. After less than a year of dating, Us confirmed Grande’s engagement to the real estate agent.

“Ariana is beyond excited. She has really enjoyed getting to know and falling in love with Dalton out of the spotlight, something she didn’t get to do in her past relationships,” a third source shared with Us in December 2020. “They are so in love and committed to spend the rest of their lives together.”

The pair tied the knot in May 2021 at an intimate ceremony in their Montecito, California, home. Before walking down the aisle, Grande made headlines for her brief engagement to Pete Davidson, whom she dated for four months in 2018.

At the time, the former Nickelodeon star hinted at her interest in having kids. “Eventually, I want down the line, probably, like, three kids,” she told Beats 1’s Ebro Darden in 2018. Grande later clarified in a tweet that she wasn’t “actually ready” to conceive children but referred to herself as a “fertile queen.”

Grande has recently remained largely out of the spotlight while filming her upcoming movie Wicked. Earlier this year, the actress made a rare return to social media to slam body-shamers.

“I don’t do this often. I don’t like it. I’m not good at it,” she said in an April TikTok. “I just wanted to address your concerns about my body. There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you don’t like that I think we should help each other work towards. Just to aim towards keeping each other safer.”

She continued: “There are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to [what] was the unhealthiest version of my body. … [I was] at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider ‘my healthy.’ That in fact wasn’t ‘my healthy.’ You never know what someone is going through. So be gentle with each other and yourselves.”