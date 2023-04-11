There’s no dulling her shine. Ariana Grande asks her fans to lead with kindness after reading negative comments about her physique.

“I don’t do this often. I don’t like it. I’m not good at it,” Grande, 29, said in a heartfelt TikTok posted on Tuesday, April 11. “I just wanted to address your concerns about my body.”

The “Dangerous Woman” songstress explained that she thinks everyone “should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies. No matter what.”

The former Nickelodeon star noted that telling someone they look “sexy” can still be triggering.

“There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you don’t like that I think we should help each other work towards,” she said. “Just to aim towards keeping each other safer.”

Grande then outlined three points she wanted to get across. The first being, “There are many different kinds of beautiful. There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful.”

The Wicked actress revealed that “the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to [what] was the unhealthiest version of my body.” She recalled being “on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly” at the time.

The R.E.M. Beauty founder confessed: “[I was] at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider ‘my healthy.’ That in fact wasn’t my healthy.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Grande’s second point is, “You never know what someone is going through. So be gentle with each other and yourselves.”

Lastly, the Sam & Cat alum shared a message of joy and happiness with her fans.

“I wanted to extend some love your way and tell you that you’re beautiful,” the Florida native said. “[I’m] sending you guys a lot of love and I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through. … No matter what weight. No matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had or not. I just think you’re beautiful.”

Grande previously spoke out about being comfortable in her skin after she was criticized in July 2022 for working on her beauty brand instead of new music.

“Pls remember you’re a singer,” one user wrote in the comments section of the “7 Rings” singer’s Instagram post promoting her fourth product launch.

The remark prompted the Scream Queens alum to explain, “I have actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer.”

Earlier that year, Grande revealed that she had pressed pause on her music career to pursue other endeavors. “The truth is I have not begun an album,” she said during a May 2022 YouTube video for R.E.M. Beauty. “My hands are quite full with a lot of other thrillifying work at the moment.”

The “Thank U, Next” musician confirmed in April that she is “halfway” done with filming Wicked, which is set to hit theaters in November 2024 and December 2025. The actress will portray Glinda the good witch in the two-part movie, which is based on the hit Broadway musical and the Gregory Maguire book.