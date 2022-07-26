Ariana Grande‘s new R.E.M. Beauty concealer is just like magic! The singer tested out the product for fans, and the coverage is out of this world.

On Monday, July 25, the “7 Rings” artist, 29, shared a video via her Instagram Story that shows her rocking a fresh face. “Before,” Grande captioned the makeup-free clip, tagging her cosmetics brand. The hitmaker then posted a selfie of herself glammed up after using R.E.M.’s new color corrector. “After!!!!” the musician proudly wrote alongside the photo.

The concealer, named Sweetener, is set to launch on Thursday, July 28, in 60 different shades. “Ready to find your true match?” the official R.E.M. Beauty Instagram account wrote alongside a promotional shot of the makeup — which is seen floating in space — on Tuesday, July 26. “All 60 shades of our new #sweetener concealer have been cleared for landing! head to our Instagram story now for a breakdown of every shade before they go live on rembeauty.com 🪐 check out the entire assortment + find your perfect pairing ahead of the chapter 4 launch on 7.28 – then get ready to add to cart!”

Earlier on Tuesday, the brand revealed the concealer is made with hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E to leave “skin sweeter than before.”

The Grammy winner launched the beauty label in November 2021. The first drop, called Chapter 1, included an eyeliner marker, pencil liners, mascara and three eyeshadow palettes. Each iteration of the collection is rolled out with an intergalactic theme.

The Florida native opened up about the project in September of last year, telling Allure she kept the brand under wraps for quite some time.

“Covering the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse and people asking me, ‘Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?’ And me being like, ‘I don’t know, sweating,’” she told the outlet. “It was so hard to keep a secret for this long.”

Exciting as this collection may be, Grande wasn’t blind to the fact that celebrity-backed beauty brands are a dime a dozen these days.

“I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever,” she said to Allure. “I think that … I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’ I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”

