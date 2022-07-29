Ariana Grande Claps Back at Criticism About Beauty Brand Amid Music Drought

Thank U, Next! Ariana Grande clapped back at a hater who recently criticized her for focusing on her beauty brand instead of her music career.

The 29-year-old songstress shut down a troll via TikTok on Thursday, July 28, while promoting the release of R.E.M. Beauty’s fourth product launch.

“Pls remember you’re a singer,” one user commented, which prompted the former Nickelodeon star to reply, “I have actually never felt more at home in my voice or like more of a singer.” The “7 Rings” artist added four bubble emojis and a cheeky smiley face.

When a second follower responded to the video, saying, “We really love u Ari but can u start singing again plss?😭😭😭,” the Victorious alum’s fans came to her aid.

“Leave her alone lmao not every video has to have people reminding her she’s not makin music,” one user commented. A different TikToker asked Grande’s fan base to be kind, writing, “Arianators let Ariana do what makes her happy challenge!”

The Grammy winner, however, didn’t let the few negative responses ruin her beauty launch. In fact, Grande took time to interact with the positive comments as well. After one user commented, “Love u so much,” the musician replied, “Love you all most / always 🧚🏼‍♂️.”

The Florida native’s excitement over the new Sweetner Concealer drop — which has 60 different shades — was easy to see in her TikTok.

“I’ve been using it secretly for a year now. It’s also our first product that features our R.E.M. essence, hyaluronic acid and raspberry leaf extract,” the Sam & Cat alum said in the video, while demonstrating how to use the product. “I like knowing that it’s hydrating and nourishing my skin while I’m waiting it. A little bit goes a long way. The coverage is really impressive.”

Earlier this year, Grande confessed that she wasn’t working on new music amid her other ventures, including her beauty company and the filming of Wicked, in which she is starring as Glinda, otherwise known as the good witch.

“The truth is I have not begun an album,” she said during a May YouTube video for R.E.M. Beauty. “My hands are quite full with a lot of other thrillifying work at the moment.”

The “Positions” singer launched her beauty brand in November 2021, the same month her starring role in John M Chu’s adaptation of Wicked was announced.

Through it all, Grande has made it clear that women can do whatever they want — and there’s no limit to what she can do.

“I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both — [create music and run beauty brands] — and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories,” she told Allure in September 2021. “Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”

