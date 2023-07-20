Ariana Grande is dating her Wicked costar Ethan Slater following her separation from estranged husband Dalton Gomez.

News broke of their relationship on July 20, with a source telling Us Weekly that “things are fairly new.”

“Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company,” the source said.

News of Grande’s new relationship came days after news broke that the “7 Rings” singer and Gomez were getting divorced after two years of marriage. According to the first source, the spouses split in January.

“Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” another insider told Us. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help. They haven’t been speaking and are separated, and a divorce is likely.”

Scroll below to learn more about Slater:

1. What Is Ethan Slater Best Known For?

Slater is an actor best known for his work in theater. He notably portrayed SpongeBob SquarePants in the Broadway musical of the same name. The role earned him a 2018 Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical, as well as Outstanding Actor in a Musical wins at the 2018 Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards and Broadway.com Audience Awards.

2. Who Does Ethan Slater Play in the ‘Wicked’ Films?

Slater will portray Boq alongside Grande’s Glinda in the upcoming Wicked films. In the stage musical, Boq develops an unrequited love for Glinda upon meeting at Shiz University. His character later transforms into an integral character from the original Wizard of Oz story.

“I’ve got something to confess-a…. 🪓,” Slater captioned a December 2022 Instagram post, which included a snap of his and Grande’s feet from filming rehearsal. “In 1997 (July, apparently) I made my performing debut in a neighborhood community theatre and now I get to do this with the most unbelievable group of people — from toto to boq. I can’t believe it.”

3. When Did Ethan Slater Start Dating Ariana Grande?

Grande and Slater seemingly met on the set of Wicked, which began filming in December 2022. That month, Grande praised Slater’s casting by sharing a rehearsal selfie via her Instagram Story, captioned, “CongratulOtions this feels like it was 42 years ago @ethanslater.”

4. Who Is Ethan Slater’s Ex-Wife?

Following news of his and Grande’s relationship, it was reported Slater was separated from wife Lilly Jay, whom he married in November 2018. He celebrated their 10th anniversary as a couple with a heartfelt Instagram post in November 2022. “My best friend. 4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best (and most *bizarre*) year yet,” he captioned a series of pics with Jay.

5. Does Ethan Slater Have Any Kids?

Slater announced in January 2023 that he and Jay had welcomed a son. “New year, new adventures (First pic, Dec 2022. Second pic, Dec 2021. Third pic, idk sometime recently),” he captioned a slideshow of pics, which included pics of pregnancy tests and a onesie that reads “wicked cute.”

He shared a first look at his baby boy in a May 2023 Mother’s Day post to Jay, as well as a snap of his and his son’s hands. “Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world — from me and this little guy,” he wrote at the time.