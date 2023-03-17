Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Dua Lipa! The pop star can make everything look chic — even a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed jacket.

The “Levitating” singer, 27, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 16 to share her quirky jacket. In a series of photos, the “New Rules” artist showed off the look by posing from the back, looking over her shoulder in a sultry pout. The outerwear piece featured an outline of the Nickelodeon character smiling.

The U.K. native layered the cropped jacket over a white tee shirt and paired it with a matching leather skirt. Lipa topped off the outfit with a chrome pair of boots.

For glam, the “Don’t Start Now” musician sported a soft glam look, featuring a matte face, soft contour, feathered brows and burgundy lips.

“lemonlemonlemonpieeeee ꕤ*,” the “Cold Heart” singer captioned the post. Friends and fans were quick to praise Lipa’s number in her comments section. The Italian fashion house showed their support by commenting three yellow heart emojis. Another fan added, “SpongeBob fit go insane,” and another wrote, “The SpongeBob jacket hahahah, looks divine.”

Her outfit comes from GCDS’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The luxury brand collaborated with SpongeBob and designed a few other pieces including hats, bikinis, polos and more with the cartoon character’s face on them.

This isn’t the first time the “New Rules” singer shared her love for the hilarious cartoon. Back in November 2022, Lipa debuted a crochet dress via Instagram with Patrick the Star pasties sewn into it. The floor-length frock featured a see-through design with a halter neckline, strappy back and matching fingerless gloves. Underneath, she wore a pastel pink thong.

The “One Kiss” singer topped the getup off with eclectic makeup. On top of her holographic eyeshadow were various heart and star shaped stickers. She teamed it up with winged eyeliner, gelled eyebrows, pink lips and rosy cheeks. Her long hair was styled down and fell down to her waist and she wore fun nails including a pink design with metallic stars painted on them.

The “Future Nostalia” singer captioned the post: “down undaaaa in bikini bottom,” alongside multiple star emojis. Fans again adored her look, and commented their admiration. One wrote, “Who would have thought anyone could make Patrick star look this good 🔥.” Another commented, “PATRICK STAR 😭💖,” and more added pink heart emojis.